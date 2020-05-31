Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Drug Designing Tools Market revenue strategy 2020 – Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue, etc

Analysis Report on Drug Designing Tools Market

COVID-19 Impact on Drug Designing Tools Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Drug Designing Tools market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Drug Designing Tools market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Drug Designing Tools market segment by manufacturers include

On the basis of application, the docking segment held approximately 22.3% of the market share in 2017. On the basis of end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period.

The predictive analytics segment in the global drug designing tools market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the increasing adoption of intelligent enterprise technologies for drug designing.

Some popular vendors contributing towards the drug designing tools market are Agilent Technologies, Schrödinger LLC, Biovia Corporation, BioSolveIT GmbH, COSMOlogic GmbH & Co., ChemAxon, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., and XtalPi Inc.

In February 2018, BioSolveIT launched the REAL Space Navigator, which is the largest space of available compounds. The company collaborated with Enamine, a chemical research organization, to provide an ultra-fast search engine with 650 million compounds in the first version.

In December 2017, ChemAxon collaborated with ChemPass to provide an integrated solution. ChemAxon’s software components will be integrated with the artificial intelligence design technology platform of ChemPass. This will help ChemAxon’s customers generate new ideas and develop novel leads.

In July 2017, XtalPi Inc. entered into a partnership with AMRI SSCI, LLC, a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc., to determine solid forms of small molecules and design experimental conditions based on computational results.

