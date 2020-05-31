This Sjögren’s Syndrome Market report is the result of incessant efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction for the business needs. While preparing market research document, customer satisfaction is kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on this report confidently. These days, businesses are greatly inclined towards the different segments covered in the Sjögren’s Syndrome Market research document which presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Sjögren’s syndrome market are Advanz Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd.,., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Nicox, ALLERGAN, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Lupin, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bausch Health, Resolve Therapeutics, Wize Pharma Inc. among others.

Global Sjögren’s syndrome market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Increasing incidence of Sjogren’s syndrome and presence of a strong pipeline for the disease is contributing towards this market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Sjögren’s Syndrome Market By Type (Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome, Secondary Sjögren’s Syndrome), Symptoms (Dry Eyes, Dry Mouth, Others), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Eye Tests, Lip Biopsy, Others), Treatment (Medication, Surgery, Others), Drugs (Salagen, Evoxac, Plaquenil, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Definition:

Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes dryness of the mouth and eyes. This syndrome is associated with other immune system disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. The major symptoms of this syndrome are dryness in eyes and mouth followed by joint pain, swollen salivary glands and others. There are two types of Sjogren’s syndromes i.e. primary Sjogren’s syndrome and secondary Sjogren’s syndrome.

The prevalence rate of Sjogren’s syndrome is estimated to be 0.1 to 4% of global population. The occurrence of this disease in women is 10 times higher than men. Sjogren’s syndrome can occur in any age group, but it is most common in age of 45 to 55 years.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of Sjogren’s syndrome and other autoimmune diseases are major drivers for the growth of market

Rise in geriatric population susceptible to autoimmune diseases will drive the market growth

Improvement in health care expenditure in many countries for the disease treatmnet will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Strong drug pipeline present for the disease is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Unwanted immunogenicity caused by drugs used for treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome hampers the market growth

Lack of awareness about sjogren’s syndrome acts as restrain to the market growth

Lack of proper treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome is another factor which hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sjögren’s Syndrome Market

By Type

Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome

Secondary Sjögren’s Syndrome

By Symptoms

Dry Eyes

Dry Mouth

Others

By Diagnosis

Blood Tests

Eye Tests

Lip Biopsy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Others

By Drugs

Salagen

Evoxac

Plaquenil

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Peru Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IntelGenx Corp. received the U. S. patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for design and manufacturing of topical oral films (TOF) for treatment of Sjögren’s syndrome and other conditions such as gingivitis, buccal ulcers and canker sores. This patent is entitled as “Film Dosage Form with Extended Release Mucoadhesive Particles.” This patent issue provides intellectual property rights to the company for manufacturing and marketing exclusivity of topical oral films (TOF)

In April 2019, Advanz Pharmaceutical acquired the global marketing rights of Salagen (pilocarpine hydrochloride) from Eisai Co., Ltd. Salagen is used for treatment of dry mouth in patients suffering from Sjögren’s syndrome. In this acquisition Advanz Pharmaceutical has received the marketing and commercialization approval of salagen worldwide except Japan

Competitive Analysis:

Global Sjögren’s syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sjögren’s syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

