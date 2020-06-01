Automotive Bumper Paint Market Performance Indicators Compilation during forecast period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Definition and Introduction

An automotive bumper is a structure that is placed at the front as well as the rear end of a vehicle. The bumper protects the vehicle body and its occupants from low speed or minor collisions. The automotive bumper absorbs shock from crashes and minimizes damage to vehicle’s main body. Owing to their prominent placement on the vehicle’s body, automotive bumpers are not only used for vehicle protection, but also for making a style statement. Automotive bumper paint enhances the style and design quotient of the bumper. Automotive bumper paint also helps protect the surface of the bumper from scratches, stains, rust, corrosion, and other surface damage. Automotive bumper paints are used, both, at the factory level where OEMs produce components for new vehicle assembly, as well as in the aftermarket. The aftermarket use of automotive bumper paints is mostly a result of refurbishments that are carried out after crashes or upgrades carried out to suit individual customer tastes. Thus, automotive bumper paint is an important component in the overall automotive market.

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Segmentation

On the basis of paint type, the automotive bumper paint market can be segmented as:

Polyurethane Automotive Bumper Paint

Epoxy Automotive Bumper Paint

Acrylic Automotive Bumper Paint

Others

On the basis of base type, the automotive bumper paint market can be segmented as:

Water-based Automotive Bumper Paint

Solvent-based Automotive Bumper Paint

Powder Coating

On the basis of bumper type, the automotive bumper paint market can be segmented as:

Plastic

Metal

Composite Material

On the basis of end use, the automotive bumper paint market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

SUVs

MUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Military Vehicles

Mining Vehicles

On the basis of application, the automotive bumper paint market can be segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Dynamics

Automotive bumper paint is subjected to various external conditions, and may also face a high impact situation in case of a collision. Thus, the automotive bumper paint needs to resist heat, corrosion, and scratches very well, and should also have high levels of strength to withstand external impacts. Customer expectations with regards to price and quality are ever increasing, and there an increasing need among automotive bumper paint manufacturers to provide best quality paint products in the most optimized prices. Water-based automotive bumper paint is fast gaining traction, as environmental concerns around the chemical composition of paints have increased.

A proper understanding about the trends and forecasts of the automotive bumper paint market is very important for all stakeholders to stay well ahead of the competition. Automotive bumper paint is available in different finishes such as gloss or matte, to meet the varied demands of customers, and also in many colors and shades. Increasing automotive demand, especially passenger vehicles, is a key driver of the automotive bumper paint market.

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive bumper paint market is set to grow at a robust pace in the next 5 to 10 years, since the demand for both, passenger and commercial vehicles is expected to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. China is set to witness significant demand for automotive bumper paint, in line with its huge automotive market, in terms of both, OEM and aftermarket sales. China possesses the biggest automotive manufacturing industry in the world, and the demand for automotive bumper paint will be driven by the ongoing high consumption levels of commercial and also passenger vehicles.

The commercial vehicles segment is also projected to be a prominent segment in the automotive bumper paint market during the forecast period. Another key country for the automotive bumper paint market is India, with a fast growing economy and large automotive demand. Europe and North America have traditionally been stable markets for automotive bumper paint, and is expected to continue to witness steady growth. Germany is expected to lead the automotive bumper paint market in Europe. The U.S. continues to remain the largest market for automotive bumper paint in North America.

Automotive Bumper Paint Market: Market Participants

Some of the market players identified in the automotive bumper paint market include:

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Rust-Oleum (RPM International Inc,)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

KCC Corporation

SEM Products, Inc

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, paint type, base type, bumper type, end use, and application.

