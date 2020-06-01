Vehicle Wrap Films Market Development Trends Outlook during forecast period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Vehicle Wrap Films Market: Definition and Introduction

Vehicle wrap films refer to vinyl films that are applied on the body of an automotive, directly on the painted surface. The application of vehicle wrap film changes the outer appearance of the vehicle. As and when required, the vehicle wrap film can be removed, which returns the vehicle’s outer appearance back to its original look. Vehicle wrap films enhance the style and design quotient of the vehicle, and is another way of displaying personal preferences or commercial messages, instead of painting the body of the vehicle. Vehicle wrap films also help protect the surface of the vehicle from scratches, thus protecting the original body paint. Vehicle wrap films are available in a large variety of colors and textures, as well as different surface finishes such as gloss, matte, and satin. For an increasing number of customers, vehicle wrap films are acting as an alternative to vehicle re-paint jobs. Thus, the vehicle wrap film is an important component in the overall automotive market.

Considering these aspects of vehicle wrap films, the study of the vehicle wrap films market becomes an important read.

Vehicle Wrap Films Market: Segmentation

On the basis of finish type, the vehicle wrap films market can be segmented as:

Glossy Vehicle Wrap Films

Matte Vehicle Wrap Films

Satin Vehicle Wrap Films

Others

On the basis of application, the vehicle wrap films market can be segmented as:

Full Vehicle Wrap

Partial Vehicle Wrap

Decals and Stickers

On the basis of vehicle type, the vehicle wrap films market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

SUVs

MUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of end use, the vehicle wrap films market can be segmented as:

Personal

Branding & Commercial

Vehicle Wrap Films Market: Dynamics

The key driver of the vehicle wrap films market is the need for customization and differentiation from standard vehicle paints, and the desire of individual owners to make their vehicles look unique. Also, the custom printed graphics and design types available with vehicle wrap film providing companies allows commercial users to achieve full branding of their vehicles with logos, signage, and custom colors to match their brand identities. An understanding of the trends and forecasts of the vehicle wrap films market is a must for all stakeholders to stay ahead of the competition. Vehicle wrap films are available in different surface finishes such gloss and matte, to meet the individual demands of customers, along with many textures. Increasing demand from commercial vehicle owners for branding and advertising purposes is another important factor driving the demand of the vehicle wrap films market. Also, vehicle wrap films can be removed from the body surface whenever required, without damaging the original paint on the vehicle body. This reversibility is also a significant contributing factor to the growing demand for vehicle wrap films.

Vehicle Wrap Films Market: Regional Outlook

The vehicle wrap films market is set to grow at a robust pace in the next five to ten years, as the demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles is pegged to witness significant growth. The application and use of vehicle wrap films has long been in practice in the North American and European markets, which has resulted in these regions contributing a significant share of the market demand. The U.S., U.K., and Germany are some of the key markets for vehicle wrap films in the Western world. However, the booming automotive market, increasing per capita income, and changing customer preferences have led to a significant demand surge in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions. China, South Korea, Japan, India, and GCC countries are some of the key markets for vehicle wrap films in these regions.

Vehicle Wrap Films Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the vehicle wrap films market include:

3M Company

Avery Dennison

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

KI Studios

Riveting Wraps

3Dom Wraps

Ultimate Image Printing

In Sight Sign Company

Arlon Graphics LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

VVIVID® Vinyl

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, finish type, vehicle type, and end use.

