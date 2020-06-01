Automotive Windshield Market research to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2016-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Introduction:

In an automobiles windshields are used to protect the driver and passengers from the wind, sunlight, dust, pollution, and other foreign particles from entering the cabin of the vehicle. Windshield is used in all types of automobiles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy trucks. Windshields are designed to support the vehicle structure, they are attached to the vehicle structure by using polyurethane adhesives. Automotive windshields are manufactured by using safety glass which resist any shattering and thus minimize the risk of harmful injuries. In automotive, laminated glasses are majorly used for the manufacturing of the windshields. Laminated glass are manufacture by infusing two glass piece with transparent layer of materials such as polyvinyl butyral (PVB), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) among others under heat and high pressure, by which it hold the glass when get shatter.

Global Automotive Windshield Market Dynamics

The global automotive windshield market is mainly driven by increasing vehicle production, sales, and vehicle parc. As every vehicle is required to be equipped with windshield, therefore the market is directly related with the global vehicle production. The growing vehicle production is anticipated to enhance the market for automotive windshield in next 10 years. The demand for automotive windshield is also prominent in the aftermarket. The aftermarket for automotive windshield is based on the breakage of the windshield due to accidents, improper maintenance, etc. Nowadays special purpose windshields, such as bullet resistance windshields, are also used to provide additional safety and security to the vehicle occupants.

Global Automotive Windshield Market Segmentation

The global automotive windshield market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

The global automotive windshield market is segmented on the basis of material type as: Thermoplastic material and thermoset material

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive windshield market is segmented into: passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The market for windshield is estimated to be highest for passenger car in 2015 and it is anticipated that the market for passenger cars remain same for the forecast period.

The global automotive windshield market is segmented on the basis of sales channel as: OEM and Aftermarket

The global automotive windshield market is segmented on the basis of region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific exc. Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Automotive Windshield Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global automotive windshield market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East & Africa. The prominent market for automotive windshield are Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe. The high demand for automotive windshield in the above mentioned regions is due to the high vehicle production in these regions. The major automotive hubs present in these regions are China, India, South Korea, Germany, France, Spain, U.K., Italy, the U.S., and Canada. The increase in the vehicle production and parc has enhanced the global market for automotive windshield in 2015 and it is projected to grow at a significant CAGR for the forecast period.

Global Automotive Windshield Market Players

The major players identified for the global automotive windshield market include Saint-Gobain SA, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, ?i?ecam Group, Safelite Auto Glass, and Xinyi Glass Group among others. In order to meet the increasing demand of automotive windshield, companies all over the world are looking to expand the product portfolio by launching new products in the market.

