Automotive Vapor Canister Market research to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Vapor Canister Market: Introduction

Automotive vapor canister is a component of evaporative emission control (EVAP) system, filled with charcoal or other material. The main function of vapor canister is to absorb the unwanted contaminates from fuel and further supply filtered fuel to the carburetor to ensure efficient working of engine with reduced emission after combustion of fuel. Additionally, the fuel in fuel line and vehicle’s tank is subjected to evaporation owing to gasoline low evaporation temperature in comparison to diesel. Evaporated fuel releases impulsive organic compounds into the atmosphere. When tank pressure becomes excessive, the vapor generated is sucked by the canister.

Further the vapor is filtered and the impurities are absorbed by the charcoal. In market perspective, the global automotive canister market is anticipated to project weak growth prospective owing to phasing in of electric and hybrid vehicle over the slated time period. Additionally, tech giant automotive players are investing hefty money in electric vehicle due to positive acceptation of these vehicles. Whilst, in rural are the demand of conventional vehicle is projected to healthy owing to lack of awareness of electric vehicle. In future perspective, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow with significant CAGR owing to increasing emission norms across the globe.

Automotive Vapor Canister Market: Dynamics

Stringent regional government regulation pertaining to emission is anticipated to hike the sales of automotive vapor canister during the forecast period. In Japan, Ministry of the Environment (MOE), Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) and the Ministry of Land has set the evaporation emission limits. It is approximately four standard of two grams of emission per day. Additionally, in North America, government of U.S. has implemented regulations for emission such as EPA stage II enhanced and CARB LEVII. However, these emission standard may hamper the sales of new vehicles for few year. But, after the installation of charcoal canister they will also support the global warming reducing program.

Increasing fleet of electric vehicles is anticipated to hinder the global automotive vapor canister market during the forecast period. Increasing price of gasoline is also one of the major factor likely to hamper the growth of the global automotive vapor canister market. Moreover, charcoal canister requires a periodic maintenance owing to its tendency of clogging up due to the accumulation of large amount of impurities from air and dust, which reduce the performance efficiency of the canisters. Renowned automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Daimler, Volvo, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and others have announced to manufacture electric vehicles owing to increasing demand of emission less vehicle in coming year.

Automotive Vapor Canister Market: Segmentation

Global automotive vapor canister market can be segmented by absorbing material, vehicle type and sales channel

On the basis of absorbing material, global automotive vapor canister market can be segmented as

Charred Wood Powder

Activated Carbon Powder

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, global automotive vapor canister market can be segmented as

Two Wheeler

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, global automotive vapour canister market can be segmented as

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Vapor Canister Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is projected to dominate the market for the automotive vapor canister owing to increasing preference towards two wheelers to avoid traffic congestion. This in turns may give positive impetus to the market over the slated time period. Whilst, in terms of passenger car this may be vice versa due to increasing focus towards electric vehicles. China has banned aged vehicle due to high emission which in turns is expected to create significant opportunities for the players in terms of production of new vehicles. Regions including North America and Europe are anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market of automotive canister owing to sufficient production of passenger cars in these region. In Latin America, customers are preferring two wheelers due to high fare of transportation. Middle East and Africa is also estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to significant production of passenger car

Automotive Vapor Canister Market: Key Participant

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive vapour canister market include:

Stant Corporation

Guangzhou Best Auto Parts Company Limited

Nanjing Depurate Catalyst Co., Ltd.

RADIANT LUBES PVT. LTD.

Aptiv PLC

Okay Motor Products Hangzhou Inc.

ALEC TIRANTI LIMITED

Robert Bosch GmbH

Guangzhou Yao Xiao Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

