Osteosarcoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

1. Osteosarcoma is a relatively rare tumour of bone with a worldwide prevalence of 3.4 cases per million people per year.

2. About 2% of childhood cancers are osteosarcomas, but they make up a much smaller percentage of adult cancers.

Scope of the report:

1. The Osteosarcoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Osteosarcoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Osteosarcoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Osteosarcoma

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Osteosarcoma epidemiology

6. The Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Osteosarcoma

3. Osteosarcoma: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

