DelveInsight’s ‘ Postherpetic Neuralgia – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 ‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Postherpetic Neuralgia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The key facts of the report:

1. People over 60 years of age have about a 60% chance while people 70 or older have about a 75% chance of developing Postherpetic Neuralgia after getting shingles.

2. Postherpetic Neuralgia incidence is about 5% among patients with herpes zoster in their 60s, reaching about 10% among those in their 80s.

3. In Japan, people aged 65 years or older already number 23 million, accounting for 18% of the total population.

Table of contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Postherpetic Neuralgia Postherpetic Neuralgia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Treatment and Management

6.2. Postherpetic Neuralgia Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

