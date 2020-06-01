DelveInsight launched a new report on Pruritus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030.

DelveInsight’s ‘Pruritus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Pruritus epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key facts of the report:

1. Pruritis prevalence in the general population varies from 8 to 38% worldwide, with lifetime prevalence ranging from 23 to 26%.

2. The point prevalence of chronic pruritus in geriatric patients ranges from 7 to 37.5%.

3. The prevalence of acute itching (during one week) reached 8.4% in the general population.

Scope of the report:

1. The Pruritus report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Pruritus Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Pruritus in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Pruritus in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Pruritus

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Pruritus epidemiology

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pruritus

3. Pruritus: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

