Major Players such as Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., adidas International Trading B.V., Motorola Mobility LLC, ASICS Corporation, Google Fit, Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., Azumio, Polar Electro, TomTom International BV, Jefit, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Sports Tracking Technologies, inKin Social Fitness, Wahoo Fitness.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Activity Tracking Fitness App Industry

Market Driver:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Market Restraint:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are: Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., adidas International Trading B.V., Motorola Mobility LLC, ASICS Corporation, Google Fit, Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., Azumio, Polar Electro, TomTom International BV, Jefit, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Sports Tracking Technologies, inKin Social Fitness, Wahoo Fitness.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Activity Tracking Fitness App market?

The Activity Tracking Fitness App market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Activity Tracking Fitness App Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Activity Tracking Fitness App Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

