market size and share of Major Players such as 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet.

Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Sports Betting Industry

Market Driver:

Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth

Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market

Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Game Type: Association Football, American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Horse racing, Auto racing, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Hockey

By Application: Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others

By Platform: Online, Offline

By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports

Top Players in the Market are: 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Sports Betting Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Sports Betting Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

