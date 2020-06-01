Affective Computing Market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report has information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the Affective Computing Market.

Global Affective Computing Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.50% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to surging preference of wearable devices and continuous technological advancement.

Top Key Competitors: Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Saffron Tech Pvt Ltd, Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV., Affectiva, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Pyreos Limited, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Beyond Verbal, Numenta, GestureTek, Sightcorp, Sensum Co., audEERING, REALEYES DATA SERVICES LIMITED, Nemesysco Ltd, Kairos AR, Inc. among others.

Affective Computing Market Drivers and Restraints:

Continuous technological advancement, is flourishing the market growth

Surging use of internet in various industries, is helping the market to grow

Increasing use of automation in industries, drives the market growth

Lack of regulations and governing bodies, hinders the market growth

Huge production cost of affective computing systems, hampers the market growth

Affective Computing Market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America contributes a largest share in the global market, owing to the rapid development of sector in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies of the region, especially in China and India.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Biometric Signature ID (BSI) had launched BioTect-ID, an identity verification solution which can authenticate by capturing the gestures when the users draw a 4-character password with their mouse, finger and stylus. It provides an additional security feature by locking down Windows workstations and devices. This launch had become a game changer in authentication space.

In March 2019, Google had launched Bolo which is speech recognition app which helps the kids in learning and reading. It will be improving the vocabulary and comprehension skills both in English and Hindi. The app listens to the voice and then accordingly reviews. The launch had helped the kids in the learning and education.

