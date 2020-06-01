Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018, historic year 2017. Increasing consumption of consumer electronics and rising outsourcing activities is another factor for the growth of this market.

Wafer is a thin piece of a semiconductor which is usually made of crystalline silicon which is mainly used as a base for the silicon based photovoltaic cell and to fabricate electronic integrated circuits. Today, thin wafers are more in demand as electronics are getting smaller and smaller with time. Grinding machine as the name suggest is a machine which is used for grinder. Belt grinder, cylindrical grinder, surface grinder, and bench grinder are some of the common type of grinder. Increasing usage of electronic device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for miniaturization of semiconductor will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence for consumer electronics also acts as a market driver

Increasing outsourcing activities will also propel the market growth

Availability of incentives and discounts for long term customer also contributes as a major factor in the growth of this market

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Research Report: Applied Materials, Inc., EBARA CORPORATION, Lapmaster, Entrepix, Inc., Revasum., TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD, Logomatic GmbH, Komatsu NTC, OKAMOTO CORPORATION, Amtech Systems, Inc., BBS KINMEI CO.,LTD., DYMEK Company Ltd., Dynavest Pte Ltd., FUJIKOSHI MACHINERY CORP., G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau Nürnberg GmbH, Gigamat Technologies, Hunan Yujing Machinery Co., Ltd., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Speedfam (I) Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Segmentation:

By Equipment (Deposition, Lithography, Ion Implant, Etching and Cleaning, Others),

By End- Users (Foundries, Memory Manufacturers, IDMs, Others),

If opting for the Global version of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Tokyo Big Sight announced the launch of their DFG8640 which is a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8”-diameter wafers which is very good for lithium tantalite, silicon, silicon carbide and lithium niobate. DFG8640 will help to improve the productivity and can achieve high-precision grinding through (1) optimizing the processing point layout

In November 2018, Applied Ventures, LLC, announced their new co-investment initiative with Empire State Development so that they can increase innovation in Upstate New York. The main aim is to invest in promising Upstate New York startups across different industries such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and others

