Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

Regenerative Medicine Market is valued at around USD 16148.16 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 74831.35 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 22.27% over the forecast period.

Global regenerative medicines market report covers prominent players like Stryker Corporation, Cook Biotech Inc., Vericel Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Inc. Medtronic, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Acelity (KCI Concepts), Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, C.R. Bard and others.

Regenerative medicines are those medicines which are used to repair, regenerate, and replace the tissues or organs damaged due to disease, injury or natural aging. Regenerative medicines are used in the treatment of various disorders such as orthopedic, neurodegenerative, oncology and others. These medicines help in the restoration of natural functioning of the organs and tissues. Regenerative medicines can also be used for the treatment of various chronic and genetic disorders, it also helps in the treatment of organ transplant which has reduced the rejection cases to a major extent.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

By Product Type – Cell-based products, Acellular products

By Application – Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Central Nervous System Disorders, Others

By Therapy – Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Tissue engineering, Immunotherapy

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

