Real Estate Solution Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects till 2027| Altus Group, AppFolio, Autodesk, CoStar Group, Fiserv, LanTrax

The “Global Real Estate Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global real estate solution market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. The global real estate solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading real estate solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The real estate solution includes lead generation tools, expense tracking, and open house management software. The tools used in the solution helps to simplify listings and closings by enhancing marketing campaigns and streamlining transaction management. The solution is used by various property consultants or agents and property developers and attract their customers from their classified listings. The changing preferences of consumers, together with an increased need for better customer handling and support, are the primary reason for the adoption of real estate solutions.

The growing demand for cloud services is driving the growth of the global real estate solution market. However, budget constraints for technological solutions might hinder the growth of the global real estate solution market. Furthermore, increasing demand for smart building projects is expected to create business opportunities.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Altus Group Ltd.

2.AppFolio Inc.

3.Autodesk Inc.

4.CoStar Group Inc.

5.Fiserv Inc.

6.IBM Corporation

7.LanTrax Inc.

8.Oracle Corporation

9.SAP SE

10.Yardi Systems Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global real estate solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The real estate solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the real estate solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

