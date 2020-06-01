Patient Handling Equipments Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats Through 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patient handling comprises the lifting, lowering, holding, pushing, or pulling of patients. Patient handling equipments are mobility, disability, and rehabilitation equipments specifically designed to provide comfort and quality of sleep to hospitalized patients and cater to their other healthcare needs. These medical equipment provide flexibility and relaxation to the patient. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the growing elderly population are the major driving factors for the patient handling equipments market in Europe.

Healthcare organizations are increasing the adoption of patient handling equipment to avoid the injuries often caused by manual handling. Patient handling tasks includes transferring, lifting, and repositioning (turning patients in bed, giving patients baths on the bed, patient dressings, etc.) Patient handling equipment include stretchers, I.V. poles and accessories, operating table pads, armboard pads, wheelchair, medical beds, and scooters. Stretchers, wheelchairs, and scooters are used for moving patients who require medical care. Medical beds allow patients to change position for comfort and provide a comfortable sleep environment.

The patient handling equipment market in Europe is segmented based on the type of care, end user, product, and accessories. Based on the type of care, the market covers bariatric care, prevention from accidental falls, critical care, wound care, and others. Based on the type of product, the market comprises wheelchairs and scooters, medical beds, bathroom safety supplies, mechanical lifting equipments and nonmechanical lifting equipments, ambulatory aids, and others. The wheelchair segment is further subdivided into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. The medical beds segment includes curative care beds, psychiatric care beds, long-term care beds, and others. Based on the accessories, the market covers lifting accessories, transfer accessories, evacuation accessories, stretcher accessories, hospital-bed accessories, and others. Based on end users, the market comprises hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, elderly care facilities, home care facilities, academic research institutes, and others. The medical bed segment accounts for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in Europe.

The U.K. has the largest market for patient handling equipment in Europe, followed by Germany. This is due to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising demand for patient handling equipments, and various initiatives taken by government programs to promote safe patient handling. Also, disabilities from noncommunicable diseases, a growing aging population, increased healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure support the growth of the patient handling equipment market in the U.K.

A growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, an increasing number of healthcare establishments, and demand for better healthcare services are major drivers for the patient handling equipments market in Europe. Moreover, an increasing number of hospitalization cases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing need for multifunctional and affordable medical equipment are other factors supporting the growth of the patient handling equipment market in Europe. However, a dearth of trained medical professionals to handle patients in critical condition obstructs the growth of the market.

Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions, a rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and rapid product launches are some of the latest trends in the patient handling equipments market in Europe.

Some of the major companies operating in the market are,

Linet, Inc.

Handicare, Inc.

Benmor Medical Ltd

ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.

Spectra Care Group

Etac Ltd.

Guldmann, Inc.

Stiegelmeyer, Inc.

Mangar International Ltd.

Sidhil Ltd.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Patient Handling Equipments market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Patient Handling Equipments market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

