Laboratory Casework Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modern laboratories require solutions to the increasing operability, productivity, and safety demands. Laboratory casework provides different types of casings and furniture designed and manufactured in such a way that they provide durability as well as aesthetically pleasing environment to the laboratory users. Several manufacturers across geographies provide different types of laboratory casework solutions such as, cabinets, benches, tables, cases and fixtures. Laboratory casework market can be classified into five major segments namely, painted steel casework, wooden casework, stainless steel casework, specialty cabinets and other laboratory caseworks.

Some of the laboratory caseworks are prepared by fabricating the furniture or cabinets with stainless steel or furniture grade cold rolled steel. Various key components are well notched, joined and tightly fitted so as to provide premium strength and stiffness. These furniture and laboratory cabinets are available in numerous configurations with a range of options. Various manufacturers also provide facility of custom designing as well so as to meet each laboratory’s unique or specific requirements. Manufacturers operating in this market offer a wide range of wall, base, upper and tall cases in different customizable styles and sizes and to specifically finish the laboratory or the storage room project. To meet specific needs such as, wardrobes and cases for microscopes, glass tubing and tote trays, several specialty tall cases are also available globally. These laboratory caseworks are also tested and approved by several approval agencies that ensure safety and long usage meeting several demands of various different laboratories.

Major driving factors for the growth of the laboratory casework market include increasing research and development activities worldwide, rising demand for advanced and improved laboratory casework, and increasing awareness about the availability of specialty laboratory caseworks. Globally rising number of diseases and associated research and development require increased usage of various laboratories, well equipped to wholly support the R&D activities. This will increase the usage as well as demand for these laboratory casework across the globe, hence will contribute towards the growth of this market.

Presently, various laboratories are demanding for more advanced and improved laboratory caseworks or furniture that can support various R&D activities for a longer period with maximum strength and rigidity. This will further provide opportunity to this market to grow in future. At present, several laboratory caseworks are available in the global market with required configuration and customization support as well, thus will create more demand for these caseworks, hence will contribute towards this market’s growth.

Geographically, North America dominates the Laboratory Casework market followed by the European market. Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions were presence of a large number of research laboratories in these regions and increasing number of R&D activities by various players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. However, Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for this industry due to its fast rate of growth in the recent past. Major factors responsible for the high growth of this market in the region were increasing number of research laboratories in the region along with increasing demand for improved laboratory caseworks in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market are,

BMC, Inc.

Case Systems

Hamilton Scientific LLC

ISEC, Inc.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Labconco, Mott Manufacturing Ltd

OpenGate Capital

Sheldon Laboratory Systems

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Laboratory Casework market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Laboratory Casework market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

