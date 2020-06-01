Molecular Diagnostics Nat Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments Through 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molecular diagnostics are highly demanded in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) is a type of molecular diagnostics employed for the identification of bacteria and viruses in any given sample. Multiplicity in the application that includes amplified gene detection technologies, oligonucleotide microarrays, amplification technologies, and gene sequencing widens the scope of growth of the landscape. Increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases along with the surge in demand for sophisticated molecular diagnostics techniques is compelling the manufacturers to introduce advancements in the market. Extensive research & developments carried out in the diagnostic and medical imaging field is bolstering the progress of the market. Such developments have enhanced the reliability of these tests, positively influencing their adoption rate.

The global market can be segmented into the regions inlcuding North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. North America occupies a prominent position in the market owing to enhanced diagnostic research & developments. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate white spaces of growth for the manufacturers.

Prominent market players are developing cost-effective and hyper-accurate molecular diagnostic tests and equipment to gain a better foothold in the market.

Established players profiled in the global molecualr diagnostics nat market are,

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Roche Diagnostics, Inc.

AutoGenomics

Abbott Diagnostics Care

Siemens Healthcare

