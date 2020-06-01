Agrigenomics Market Recent Trends and Developments 2027 – Agilent Technologies, Agrigenomics’, Biogenetic Services’, Eurofins Scientific Se, Galseq Srl Via Italia

Sameer Joshi

Agrigenomics is defined as the study of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock and how genes influence the produce. The application of genomics in agriculture enables improvement in the sustainability and productivity of livestock and crop production.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc. Agrigenomics’ Inc. Biogenetic Services’ Inc. Eurofins Scientific Se Galseq Srl Via Italia Illumina, Inc. LGS Limited Neogen Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Zoetis’ Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Agrigenomics Market?

The agrigenomics market is anticipated to increase due to the advancement of new technology in the market. However, high cost of devices, stringent regulatory procedures, and high cost of investment are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising opportunities for DNA sequencing in crops and livestock are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Agrigenomics Market?

The “Agrigenomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in agrigenomics market with detailed market segmentation by type, reptile, mode of action and geography. The agrigenomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in agrigenomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of sequencer, application and objective. Based on sequencer the market is segmented as sanger sequencer, illumina hiseq, pacbio sequencer, solid sequencer and others (Roche gs flx, ion torrent, oxford nanopore, and Danaher GeXP). On the basis of application the market is categorized as crops and livestock. On the basis of objective the market is categorized as DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification).

What is the Regional Framework of Agrigenomics Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting agrigenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agrigenomics market in these regions.

