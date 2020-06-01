Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Shows a Rapid Growth By 2027 | JRS PHARMA, Lonza, PRA Health Sciences, ProBioGen AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE

Sameer Joshi

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that offers services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. These companies partner with various companies and organize and conduct clinical trials to test the new molecule before obtaining approval. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) offer manufacturing services, with volume capabilities ranging from small amounts for preclinical R&D to larger volumes necessary for clinical trial purposes and commercialization.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AGC Biologics Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. Inno Bio Ventures Sdn Bhd JRS PHARMA Lonza PRA Health Sciences, Inc. ProBioGen AG Rentschler Biopharma SE Samsung BioLogics

What is the Dynamics of Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market?

The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities, along with rise in the number of clinical trials. In addition, growing demand for biosimilars and biologics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market?

The “Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market with detailed market segmentation by source, service type, product, and geography. The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is segmented on the basis of source, service type and product. Based on source the market is segmented as, mammalian and non-mammalian. On the basis of service type the market is categorized as, contract manufacturing and contract research. Based on product, the market is classified as, biologics and biosimilars.

What is the Regional Framework of Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market in these regions.

