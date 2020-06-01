Sameer Joshi

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that are similar to gummy candies and are available in different shapes, colors, and flavors. They are produced with the help of corn starch, gelatin, sugar, water, and added colorings. Popular flavors available in gummy vitamins include raspberry, lemon, orange, and cheery. Vitamin supplements are extensively popular around the world. They improve health and can compensate for poor diet. Furthermore, gummy vitamins are easily chewable and are highly popular among people having difficulty in swallowing pills.

What is the Dynamics of Gummy Vitamins Market?

The key factors that drive the growth of the gummy vitamins market include increase in expenditure on dietary supplements, surge in prevalence of vitamin deficiency, and multiple health benefits of gummy vitamins.

What is the SCOPE of Gummy Vitamins Market?

However, factors such as formulation of gummy vitamins stability issue in a gummy delivery system poses and high amount of sugar content in gummy vitamins are expected to restrainthe market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in formulation have gained huge traction in the recent years. In addition, introduction of gelatin free, probiotic enriched, and non GMO gummy vitamins is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global gummy vitamins market is segmented on the basis of type, demographics, sales channel and region. Depending on type, the gummy vitamins market is studied across single vitamin, multi vitamin and prebiotics. The market also segments global gummy vitamins market by demographics into children and adult.

What is the Regional Framework of Gummy Vitamins Market?

Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, retail pharmacies and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

