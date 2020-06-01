Current Technological Advancements on Facial Recognition Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Facial recognition is a biometric technology which is used for authentication and identification of individuals, by comparing the facial features from an image with the existing database. Facial recognition is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in both law enforcement and non-law enforcement applications. Moreover, facial recognition is widely preferred over other biometric technologies such as voice recognition, skin texture recognition, iris recognition and fingerprint scanning among others, due to its non-contact process and easy deployment (using cameras and existing monitoring devices). The technology is predominantly used for security purposes, but is now gaining wide popularity for advertising and marketing, as it enables the companies’ to deliver targeted messages to the consumers.

Key Players:

3M

Cognitec Systems GmbH

NEC Corporation

FaceFirst, Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Crossmatch

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Animetrics Inc.

Daon Inc.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Facial Recognition market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Facial Recognition Market Size

2.2 Facial Recognition Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Facial Recognition Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Facial Recognition Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Facial Recognition Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Facial Recognition Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Facial Recognition Sales by Product

4.2 Global Facial Recognition Revenue by Product

4.3 Facial Recognition Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Facial Recognition Breakdown Data by End User

