Competitive Landscape on Sealing Tape Market 2020: How COVID-19 is Affecting The Industry Growth – Forecast 2026 | Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon

Quality Market Research on Global Sealing Tape Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Sealing Tape market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Sealing Tape market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sealing Tape market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Sealing Tape market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon, Himel Corp., Loxy as, Gerlinger Industries, Essentra, Ding Zing, Adhesive Films, Inc., San Chemicals, Geo-Synthetics, GCP Applied Technologies, Traxx Corp.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sealing Tape Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sealing Tape Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sealing Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Sealing Tape market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Sealing Tape Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-layered

Multi-layered

Global Sealing Tape Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparels

Tents

Tarpaulins

Footwear

Backpacks

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Sealing Tape Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Sealing Tape market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Sealing Tape market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Sealing Tape market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sealing Tape market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sealing Tape market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sealing Tape market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Sealing Tape market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Sealing Tape market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Sealing Tape market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Sealing Tape Market Overview

1.1 Sealing Tape Product Overview

1.2 Sealing Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-layered

1.2.2 Multi-layered

1.3 Global Sealing Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sealing Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sealing Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sealing Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sealing Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sealing Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sealing Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sealing Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sealing Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sealing Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sealing Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Sealing Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sealing Tape Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sealing Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sealing Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sealing Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sealing Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sealing Tape Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sealing Tape Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sealing Tape as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sealing Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sealing Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Sealing Tape Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sealing Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sealing Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sealing Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sealing Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sealing Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sealing Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sealing Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sealing Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sealing Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Sealing Tape by Application

4.1 Sealing Tape Segment by Application

4.1.1 Apparels

4.1.2 Tents

4.1.3 Tarpaulins

4.1.4 Footwear

4.1.5 Backpacks

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Sealing Tape Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sealing Tape Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sealing Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sealing Tape Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sealing Tape by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sealing Tape by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sealing Tape by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape by Application

5 North America Sealing Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sealing Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sealing Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sealing Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sealing Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sealing Tape Business

10.1 Bemis Associates

10.1.1 Bemis Associates Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bemis Associates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bemis Associates Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bemis Associates Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 Bemis Associates Recent Development

10.2 Toray Industries

10.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Toray Industries Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bemis Associates Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.3 Sealon

10.3.1 Sealon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sealon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sealon Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sealon Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Sealon Recent Development

10.4 Himel Corp.

10.4.1 Himel Corp. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Himel Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Himel Corp. Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Himel Corp. Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Himel Corp. Recent Development

10.5 Loxy as

10.5.1 Loxy as Corporation Information

10.5.2 Loxy as Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Loxy as Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Loxy as Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 Loxy as Recent Development

10.6 Gerlinger Industries

10.6.1 Gerlinger Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerlinger Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gerlinger Industries Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gerlinger Industries Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerlinger Industries Recent Development

10.7 Essentra

10.7.1 Essentra Corporation Information

10.7.2 Essentra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Essentra Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Essentra Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 Essentra Recent Development

10.8 Ding Zing

10.8.1 Ding Zing Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ding Zing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ding Zing Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ding Zing Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 Ding Zing Recent Development

10.9 Adhesive Films, Inc.

10.9.1 Adhesive Films, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Adhesive Films, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Adhesive Films, Inc. Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Adhesive Films, Inc. Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.9.5 Adhesive Films, Inc. Recent Development

10.10 San Chemicals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sealing Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 San Chemicals Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 San Chemicals Recent Development

10.11 Geo-Synthetics

10.11.1 Geo-Synthetics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Geo-Synthetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Geo-Synthetics Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Geo-Synthetics Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.11.5 Geo-Synthetics Recent Development

10.12 GCP Applied Technologies

10.12.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 GCP Applied Technologies Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GCP Applied Technologies Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.12.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

10.13 Traxx Corp.

10.13.1 Traxx Corp. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Traxx Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Traxx Corp. Sealing Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Traxx Corp. Sealing Tape Products Offered

10.13.5 Traxx Corp. Recent Development

11 Sealing Tape Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sealing Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sealing Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”