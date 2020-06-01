Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market | Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2026 | Greenway Technologies, Severn Trent Plc, Xylem Inc

“

Quality Market Research on Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Greenway Technologies, Severn Trent Plc, Xylem Inc, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Atlantium Technologies Ltd, Evoqua Water Technologies, Green Water Technologies, Advanced UV, Katadyn Group (Hydro-photon)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Pressure Lamp System

Low Pressure High Strength Lamp System

Medium Pressure Lamp System

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Segmentation by Application:

Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Regions Covered in the Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Overview

1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Product Overview

1.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Pressure Lamp System

1.2.2 Low Pressure High Strength Lamp System

1.2.3 Medium Pressure Lamp System

1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

4.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Segment by Application

4.1.1 Water Treatment

4.1.2 Air Treatment

4.1.3 Surface Disinfection

4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device by Application

5 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Business

10.1 Greenway Technologies

10.1.1 Greenway Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Greenway Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Greenway Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Greenway Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Greenway Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Severn Trent Plc

10.2.1 Severn Trent Plc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Severn Trent Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Severn Trent Plc Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Greenway Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Severn Trent Plc Recent Development

10.3 Xylem Inc

10.3.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xylem Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Xylem Inc Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Xylem Inc Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

10.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

10.4.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Trojan Technologies

10.5.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trojan Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Atlantium Technologies Ltd

10.6.1 Atlantium Technologies Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atlantium Technologies Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Atlantium Technologies Ltd Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Atlantium Technologies Ltd Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Atlantium Technologies Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

10.7.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Green Water Technologies

10.8.1 Green Water Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Green Water Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Green Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Green Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.8.5 Green Water Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Advanced UV

10.9.1 Advanced UV Corporation Information

10.9.2 Advanced UV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Advanced UV Recent Development

10.10 Katadyn Group (Hydro-photon)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Katadyn Group (Hydro-photon) Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Katadyn Group (Hydro-photon) Recent Development

11 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

