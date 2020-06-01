Recent Advancement & Scope in Smart Transportation Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2022

smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Investments in smart cities, which are expected to integrate smart transportation, provide numerous opportunities for this market. Moreover, introduction of parking management system, which induces various functions to help drivers to locate parking space easily, presents opportunity for growth. However, large database requirement of a road network and the need for high capital investment, as the existing transport system requires a complete restoration, impedes the market growth.

Key Players:

Accenture Plc

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales S.A.

Kapsch AG

Alstom SA

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Smart Transportation market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Smart Transportation market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

