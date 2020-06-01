Data Science Platform Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Size, Future Growth and Forecast by 2023

Data science platform is a framework that governs the lifecycle of any data science project, which employs techniques and theories drawn from various fields such as mathematics, statistics, information science, etc. It contains all the tools required to execute a lifecycle that spans different phases such as data ideation, model development, and model deployment. It helps data scientists enhance their analysis by helping them track, share, reproduce, run, and deploy analytical models faster.

The advancement of big data technology and a realization of the importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the data science platform market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment costs, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees are projected to hamper the data science platform market growth.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

RapidMiner, Inc.

Dataiku SAS

Alteryx, Inc

Fair Issac Corporation (FICO)

MathWorks, Inc

Teradata, Inc.

Key Insights –

Get a detailed picture of the Data Science Platform Market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five years forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Data Science Platform market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Data Science Platform market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Science Platform Market Size

2.2 Data Science Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Science Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Data Science Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Science Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Science Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Data Science Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Data Science Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Data Science Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Data Science Platform Breakdown Data by End User

