Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The payroll department plays a crucial role in human resources, wherein its primary task is to ensure that all the employees are paid accurately after the necessary deductions. Further, with the deployment of payroll software, the HR department is able to track the number of hours that each employee has worked; this data is utilized for calculating the salary compensation.

The cloud-based payroll software market is driven by the secured cloud backup of employee data, ease of system enhancements & updates, and advantages over on-premise solutions. However, regulatory compliances and synchronizing domestic HR processes with global HR standards impede the market growth. Integration of various modules & software is opportunistic for the cloud-based payroll software market growth.

Key Players:

ADP, Inc.

Sage Group

Zenefits Software

Kronos Incorporated

Ascentis HR Software

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Morneau Sheppell Inc.)

FinancialForce Software

IRIS Software Group, Ltd.

Key Insights –

Get a detailed picture of the Cloud-based Payroll Software Market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five years forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Cloud-based Payroll Software market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size

2.2 Cloud-based Payroll Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud-based Payroll Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-based Payroll Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud-based Payroll Software Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Breakdown Data by End User

