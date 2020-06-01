The Solid State Drives (SSD) Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solid State Drives (SSD) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The solid-state drives are a data storage device, which is an assembly of an integrated circuit as memory used for storing the data. These drives make use of electronic interfaces that are well-suited with standard input/output hard disk drives, therefore permitting simple replacement in standard applications. The solid-state drives typically comprise of more resistant to physical shock, run silently, have lower access time, as well as have less latency as compared with electromechanical disks, and thus, boost the demand of solid-state drives market.

Top Key Players:- G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH, Valuegist Technology Limited, Western Digital Corporation

Several advantages offered by the SSD over HDD, which includes reliable operation, consistent performance, low rate of latency, and others, are driving the growth of the solid-state drives market. However, the consistency of the low rate of latency offered by SSD and compatibility issues may restrain the growth of the solid-state drives market. Furthermore, the proliferation of ultrathin, ultrabook PC, and PC tablets is anticipated to create market opportunities for the solid-state drives market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Solid State Drives (SSD) industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global solid state drives market is segmented on the basis of form factor, technology, storage, and end-user. On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented as 1.8/2.5, 3.5, M.2, U.2 (SFF 8639), full-height-half-length (FHHL), and half-height-half-length (HHHL). The technology segment is further segmented into single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), planar, multi-level cell (MLC) 3D, triple-layer cell (TLC) planar, and triple-layer cell (TLC) 3D. Based on storage the market is bifurcated into under 500 GB, 500 GB-1 TB, 1 TB – 2 TB, and above 2 TB. Similarly, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as industrial, automotive, enterprise, client, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Solid State Drives (SSD) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Solid State Drives (SSD) market in these regions.

