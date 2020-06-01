Soundbar Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027 | Polk Audio, Bose Corporation, Onkyo Corporation

The Soundbar Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Soundbar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The major core factors driving the soundbar market is the change in the consumption of media i.e. from offline to online. The rise in penetration of subscription-based platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime is adding the growth of soundbar because the soundbar provides an enhanced sound quality to the viewers. Also, integration of voice assistance technology in the soundbar is likely to drive the soundbar market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:- Polk Audio, Bose Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentry Industries, Inc, TCL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The main reason behind using the soundbar is their ability to stream audio content wirelessly and enhance the overall experience. Also, the integration of voice assistants such as Google, Amazon, etc. is rising the experience of the consumers. Moreover, increasing the number of smart homes that are equipped with connected communication devices is boosting the market for home theatre, which in result also drives the soundbar market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Soundbar industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global soundbar market is segmented on the basis of type, and distributions channel. On the basis type, market is segmented as 2.1 Channel, 5.1 Channel, and 7.1 Channel. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented as online, and offline.

The report analyzes factors affecting Soundbar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Soundbar market in these regions.

