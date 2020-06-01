Toilet Parts & Repair Market Report 2020-2026 | Competitor Analysis | American Standard, SLOAN, Kohler

“

Quality Market Research on Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Toilet Parts & Repair market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Toilet Parts & Repair market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Toilet Parts & Repair market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Toilet Parts & Repair market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

American Standard, SLOAN, Kohler, Zurn, JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS, Fluidmaster, DANCO, Everbilt, Delta, Jones Stephens, Korky, KEENEY, Apollo, Oatey, MOEN

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Toilet Parts & Repair Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Toilet Parts & Repair Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Toilet Parts & Repair Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Toilet Parts & Repair market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Segmentation by Product:

Toilet Flush Valves

Toilet Handles

Toilet Flappers

Toilet Seals

Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Regions Covered in the Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Toilet Parts & Repair market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Toilet Parts & Repair market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Toilet Parts & Repair market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Toilet Parts & Repair market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Toilet Parts & Repair market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Toilet Parts & Repair market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Toilet Parts & Repair market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Toilet Parts & Repair market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Toilet Parts & Repair market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Market Overview of Toilet Parts & Repair

1.1 Toilet Parts & Repair Market Overview

1.1.1 Toilet Parts & Repair Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions, Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.7.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.7.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.7.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Toilet Parts & Repair Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Toilet Flush Valves

2.5 Toilet Handles

2.6 Toilet Flappers

2.7 Toilet Seals

3 Covid-19 Impact on Toilet Parts & Repair Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Residential

3.5 Commercial

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Toilet Parts & Repair Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Toilet Parts & Repair as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Toilet Parts & Repair Market

4.4 Global Top Players Toilet Parts & Repair Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Toilet Parts & Repair Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Toilet Parts & Repair Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 American Standard

5.1.1 American Standard Profile

5.1.2 American Standard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 American Standard Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 American Standard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 American Standard Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 SLOAN

5.2.1 SLOAN Profile

5.2.2 SLOAN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 SLOAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SLOAN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 SLOAN Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Kohler

5.5.1 Kohler Profile

5.3.2 Kohler Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Kohler Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kohler Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Zurn Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Zurn

5.4.1 Zurn Profile

5.4.2 Zurn Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Zurn Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Zurn Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Zurn Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS

5.5.1 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Profile

5.5.2 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 JAG PLUMBING PRODUCTS Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Fluidmaster

5.6.1 Fluidmaster Profile

5.6.2 Fluidmaster Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Fluidmaster Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Fluidmaster Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Fluidmaster Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 DANCO

5.7.1 DANCO Profile

5.7.2 DANCO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 DANCO Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DANCO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 DANCO Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Everbilt

5.8.1 Everbilt Profile

5.8.2 Everbilt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Everbilt Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Everbilt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Everbilt Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Delta

5.9.1 Delta Profile

5.9.2 Delta Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Delta Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Delta Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Delta Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Jones Stephens

5.10.1 Jones Stephens Profile

5.10.2 Jones Stephens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Jones Stephens Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Jones Stephens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Jones Stephens Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Korky

5.11.1 Korky Profile

5.11.2 Korky Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Korky Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Korky Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Korky Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 KEENEY

5.12.1 KEENEY Profile

5.12.2 KEENEY Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 KEENEY Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 KEENEY Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 KEENEY Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Apollo

5.13.1 Apollo Profile

5.13.2 Apollo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Apollo Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Apollo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Apollo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Oatey

5.14.1 Oatey Profile

5.14.2 Oatey Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Oatey Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Oatey Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Oatey Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 MOEN

5.15.1 MOEN Profile

5.15.2 MOEN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 MOEN Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 MOEN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 MOEN Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

8.1 China Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Toilet Parts & Repair by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Toilet Parts & Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Toilet Parts & Repair Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

