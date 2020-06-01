The Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market was valued at US$ 2,421.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6,945.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Automotive Smart Antenna Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Automotive Smart Antenna Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The rising adoption of 5G technology will drive the automotive smart antenna market. In global automotive smart antenna market, key market players and automobile OEM’s are increasing their investments in R&D and new product development. There has been increase use of concealed antennas, are in mirror, bumper, fender, and rear tail-light locations. Its near invisible design eases installation without compromising styling. This helps in enabling high speed internet access and to access car manufacturers’ entertainment and service offerings.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others.

Very High Frequency segment held the largest market share in the year 2018.

The very high frequency range enables GSM, GPS, GNSS and others, while the ultra-high frequency signals cover a wide range of modern car applications including V2X, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and other service capabilities.

The high frequency segment ranges from 0 to 800 MHz and is primarily used for AM, FM and Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), and others in automobiles. With the technological shift in the overall automotive industry, the use of AM is reducing considerably. The demand for connected devices and advanced communication network increase the demand for higher frequency, which is not possible in the high frequency range.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global automotive smart antenna market and expected to hold a market share in 2026. The demand for automotive smart antenna in Asia Pacific is significantly driven by strong economic growth, growing population, rapid urbanization, and growing connected cars. As connectivity-based safety regulations have been established in Japan and South Korea, the demand for smart antennas in these countries is anticipated to increase during the next 5 years..

