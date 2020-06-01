The Global Fitness App Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Fitness App Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Fitness App Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

A fitness app is a software application designed to be installed in mobile devices to track your physical activity such as steps walked, calories burned, stairs climbed, hours slept, and others. These apps help in assisting you in physical workouts and exercise, nutrition and diet, or other fitness related topics. These apps assist users in achieving their health and fitness goals and offer an option of sharing their achievements on social media platforms. Fitness apps are experiencing tremendous growth owing to the penetration of smartphones and wearable devices.

AllTheResearch offers a most recent distributed report on Global Fitness App industry examination and figure 2019-2025 conveying key bits of knowledge and giving an upper hand to customers through a point by point report.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Fitbit, Inc., Nike, Inc. Grand Apps, MyFitnessPal Inc., ASICS, Jefit Inc., Under Armour Inc., Azumio Inc., Wahoo Fitness, and PEAR – Personal Fitness Coach, among others.

By End-use Industry: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables



Based on app type, the activity tracking apps segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on the app type, the fitness app market has been segmented into workout apps, activity tracking apps, and nutrition and diet apps. The workout apps account for the largest share in the market and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of people using fitness app to track their workout goals and activities.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Region Analysis:

North America is holding the highest share in the global fitness app market and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the high consumption rate of smartphones and wearable devices. North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share, primarily due to the early penetration and adoption of technology in developed economies like the United States and Canada. The Asia Pacific region fitness app market is going to experience a high CAGR during the forecast period due to a shift in lifestyle habits to remain fit in countries including India and China.

