Industrial Brakes Market 2027 is Thriving Worldwide |Akebono Brake Corporation

The North America industrial brakes market was valued at $146 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2025. Motion involved in equipment & machineries and the ability to control them results in wide scope of application in various end-user industries. Further, technological advancements have led to development of brakes that can deliver high level of precision and accuracy for various industrial purposes, such as holding heavy payloads, and applying dynamic, and emergency brakes. The industrial brakes also provide the machine equipment motion that is required for processing the raw materials in metals & mining, construction, and food industries.

The North America industrial brakes market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation processes and subsequent demand for industrial robotics. Further, the advantages of automation in manufacturing processes, such as automated distribution, conveyor belt systems, and assembly station robots, can yield low-cost solution and reduce the cost of labor for the manufacturers. Moreover, increase in construction and mining activities, and rise in concerns toward safety and efficiency of machineries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial brakes market. However, fluctuating prices of the materials required for manufacturing these brakes continue to impact the profit margin for the market players. Further, the stringent regulations associated with the industrial machineries are also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, introduction of technologically-advanced braking systems and rise in popularity of electric brakes can provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players in the coming years

The North America industrial brakes market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and country. By type, the market is divided into mechanically-applied brakes, hydraulically-applied brakes, pneumatically-applied brakes, electrically-applied brakes, drum & disc brakes, and spring brakes. Based on application, the market is classified into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end-user industry, the market is divided into metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Akebono Brake Corporation

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Carlisle Brake & Friction

Chassis Brakes International

Drive-Line Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Industrial Brakes Company

Mach III Clutch, Inc.

Ogura Industrial Corp

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Type

Mechanically-applied Brake

Hydraulically-applied Brake

Pneumatically-applied Brake

Electrically-applied Brake

Drum & Disc Brake

Spring Brake

By Application

Holding Brake

Dynamic & Emergency Brake

Tension Brake

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Construction

Entertainment

Marine & Shipping

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

