DevSecOps Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The “Global DevSecOps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DevSecOps market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global DevSecOps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DevSecOps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

DevSecOps strengthens security and minimizes the risks by introducing security in the life cycle of application development at an early stage. The demand for DevSecOps is strengthened by increased agility and improved efficiency. The growth of the DevSecOps market in the Asia Pacific is likely to boost during the forecast period, on account of the growing demand for IT and the adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Companies are increasingly adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their position in the global market.

Competitive Landscape: DevSecOps market

1. Broadcom Inc

2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

3. Contrast Security, Inc.

4. CyberArk Software Ltd.

5. IBM Corporation

6. Micro Focus International plc

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

9. Splunk Inc.

10. Synopsys, Inc.

The DevSecOps market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for secure and continuous application delivery, coupled with robust demands among enterprises. Also, increasing focus on security and compliance is further likely to propel the market growth. However, dependency on traditional development processes is a challenging factor for the growth of the DevSecOps market. On the other hand, small and medium enterprises are largely adopting the solution, thereby presenting significant opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

Chapter Details of DevSecOps Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: DevSecOps Market Landscape

Part 04: DevSecOps Market Sizing

Part 05: DevSecOps Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

