The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market was valued at 3303.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7815.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

Medical Device Connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Medical Device Connectivity Market in US:

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Philips Healthcare

Infosys

Cerner

TE

GE

Digi International

ViNES

Minnetronix

Bernoulli health

S3 Group

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Medical Device Connectivity Overall Market Size

2.1 US Medical Device Connectivity Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Device Connectivity Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Medical Device Connectivity Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Connectivity Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Medical Device Connectivity Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Medical Device Connectivity Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Wireless Type

4.1.3 Wired Type

4.2 By Type – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Medical Device Connectivity Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Clinics

5.1.4 Imaging & Diagnostic centers

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

