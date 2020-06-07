Summers Ovver & Litty Lee introducing brand new single: Nine

May 2020 – Summers Over and Litty Lee are joining forces to bring a new stunning release to life. Their collaborative studio track is titled “Nine,” and it sets the bar higher in terms of genre definitions and aesthetics, making for a perfectly unique track with some solid aesthetics. The song begins with a distinctive intro, going for a melodic vibe that reminds of the best pop and R&B. The spliced and pitched vocal samples are perfectly matching the vocal hooks, and the beat later unfolds into something huge and pleasantly melodic, but that still brings so much energy to the table. Needless to say, the sound of the production is world class and the flow of the mix is excellent in its own right. Summers Ovver and Litty Lee have developed the perfect chemistry, and the quality of their music together truly speaks for itself. Hit the play button, and let the song tell you the rest of the story.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4tAc9B4N6WYWhkBsZsALwM?si=qufJOjxJThmKhxsfmqUwYw

IG:@Summers_ovver

Twitter:@Summers_Ovver

[email protected]_LittyLee_

Twitter:@_LittyLee