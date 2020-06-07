One of the most exciting R&B singers of her generation returns with a song. Melissa B. has just released “BACK & FORTH”.

The song which talks about the trials and tribulations of a relationship has caused huge excitement with Melissa B. fans. Back & Forth, which was produced by D. Sharp Entertainment and Grammy engineer Michael Ashby has been described as her biggest hit to date. The new track is already riding high in the charts.

We decided to get together with Melissa B. and learn more about her new song, and talk about her career and what is next for the artist that has brought excitement to the R&B world.

You are a GRAMMY-nominated singer, but for those who don’t know you, who are you? I am a singer songwriter, artist, author and Network engineer by profession.

How would you describe yourself in no more than six words? Smart, shy, philanthropist, loving, Golden Heart, Sweet

What age were you when you started to become interested in music? I started singing when I was 5 years old. That’s when I became interested in music as a little girl.

Who have been your big influences in your career? My biggest influences in my career have been Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Celia Cruz, Prince and many more

What did you treat yourself to with your first Royalty cheque? When I first got my royalty check I invested the money in my retirement account. I know its hard to believe but a lot of artists don’t think about investing in themselves. They don’t think about the long-term of when you actually retire from the music industry.

You have just released a new song which has caused great excitement, can you tell me more about Back and Forth? Back and forth is a wonderful song. It is basically talking about the trials and tribulations of a relationship. We as human beings tend to go back and forth with issues within a relationship, it is never perfect. and that’s why people tend to have what is called a tug of war with their heart

What is the meaning behind the song and where was it recorded? Meaning behind the song is basically we go back and forth with issues in our Relationship. As people as human beings no one is perfect. The song was recorded in Boston with my producer D-Sharp.

When you write your music, what process do you take? When I write my music the process that I have is sometimes just a feeling. Or sometimes I hear a beat and then words start formulating in my mind. but I have to be in the mood to actually write the song.

What is a typical day for Melissa B, and how are you coping with lockdown? Some artists who have been in girl groups have said when they went solo it felt lonely on stage.

As a solo artist, do you get lonely having no one to lean on when performing on stage? I was in a girl group many years ago and it never worked out for me. I don’t feel lonely on stage because I’m right there with my fans. I’m also right there with my band members, so no I don’t feel lonely on stage.

Your UK fans have been calling for you to do a tour of the UK, is that a possibility? Sure, if there is ever a tour for me to go on I would love to go to the United Kingdom and meet my fans. I love England. It is one of the most beautiful countries I’ve ever been to.

Can you remember the first time someone asked for a selfie, or for an autograph? The first time I ever got asked for an autograph was when I was performing in New York City and they asked for a selfie and autograph at the same time. It made me feel cool.

Were you surprised to be nominated for a Grammy? I was surprised to be considered for Grammy nomination. There’s a difference when you actually get nominated. So I actually made it through the first round in order to be considered for a nomination.

You have not only been considered for a Grammy, but you were also nominated for the Josie Music Awards with “Best Female Artist of the Year” for independent artists, how did that make you feel? To be nominated as best female artist of the year for the Josie Awards was a huge surprise for me. Because the Josie Awards is well known in the independent music scene as literally being the Grammys for an indie artist

Dancing in the Rain was a huge smash hit for you, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Single Sales chart, what did it mean for you? When we hit number one on the hot single sales chart for billboard, I was absolutely shocked because we had been on the Billboard charts for at least three weeks before we hit number one. And our song was literally right behind Lana Del Rey and Demi Lovato. I was super excited happy and crying because it took us a long time to get there.

Some female artists have said that it is harder for a woman to be successful in the music industry than a man, would you agree with that? It all depends on how you deal with certain individuals in this music industry. I tend to want to be an independent artist running my own label so therefore I don’t have a lot of issues as I would have if I was signed to a label. Because I Am My Own Boss and I am my own creative director so I have the freedom to do whatever I want and I don’t have to compete with anybody but myself.

How do you deal with fame, being recognized, and the stress that goes with it? I don’t think I’m famous I’m just Melissa and if someone does recognize me on the street I think it’s awesome but I’m not on that level yet where people recognize me all the time. I’ve met people before who are fans of mine and they talk to me like they’re my friends like I met them before.

Being famous can be powerful and can help others, do you use your celebrity status to help others? How I use my status I try to empower my fan base to basically tell them that they can do anything if they set their mind to it. So, I try to be that positive force in their life with my music and the things I stand for as in afro Latina women in America.

If you could go back to the start of your career, what advice would you give yourself? To practice more to practice harder.

When young people at school say they want to follow a career in music, most of them get told to stop dreaming and get a proper job, what would you say to those young people? What I would say to those young people is they don’t know what’s really meant for you whatever drives you or your passion about that’s what you should follow. Because growing up I love computers and I loved music and I found that I was able to combine both worlds as one for myself. And that made me special in my own way. Nobody knows what your blueprint is and nobody can tell you what’s right or wrong. Or if you can’t or can break the rules because rules are made to be broken.

So, what is next for Melissa B? What’s next for me is that I’m continuing to release songs all the way up to December and I will be revealing a whole new project at the end of this year. And I’m also working on new music with synthwave.

To check out the new track, please visit https://ffm.to/qmb2qeo.opr