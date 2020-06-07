Bird & Wild Coffee donates over £18,000 to the RSPB as part of coffee licensing deal

– Bird & Wild Coffee is celebrating donating over £18,000 to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) as part of their coffee licensing deal.

Bird & Wild is a certified Fairtrade, Organic and Shade Grown coffee brand that donates 6% of all sales to the RSPB. It’s also certified Smithsonian Bird Friendly® by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center (SMBC), the only 100% organic and shade-grown coffee certification in the world.

In 2018 Bird & Wild won the Global Impact Award at the Ethical Business Awards, as well as being named No 1 Ethical Coffee by Ethical Consumer Magazine, making it one of the leading sustainable coffee brands in the UK

Guy Wilmot, Founder of Bird & Wild, said, “I’ve worked in coffee importing and roasting for over ten years, and I’ve seen the industry and public alike become increasingly aware and concerned about the ethical, environmental and sustainable practices involved with coffee production.

“With Bird & Wild, we wanted to offer the gold standard in sustainable coffee for consumers, cafes, restaurants and retailers, so we are thrilled to have hit £18,000 in donations to the RSPB. It’s a win-win for everyone – growing coffee in a sustainable way, protecting nature at home in the UK, and giving consumers a truly sustainable coffee that helps the environment with every cup.

“We welcome retailers, cafes, offices and restaurant partners who want to serve great coffee and contribute to Corporate Social Responsibility goals, so please do get in touch to make a difference.”

Emma Walsh the RSPB’s licensing manager, said, “Bird & Wild show that all of us can make a difference without even leaving our own homes – by choosing ethical, nature-friendly products we can help make sure that our habits, such as that daily cup of coffee, aren’t harming wildlife in another country. We are so grateful to them for their kind donations and look forward to seeing how they continue to blossom!”

Dr. Scott Sillett, SMBC Center Head, said, “We’re pleased to work with Bird & Wild to increase awareness of Bird Friendly Certification in Europe, and welcome all coffee companies large and small in joining our growing movement.”

Bird & Wild currently offers two blends: Seasonal Medium Roast and Signature Espresso Dark Roast in 200g, 500g and 1kg bags.

Bird & Wild is available at:

RSPB: https://shopping.rspb.org.uk/food-drink/

Bird & Wild: https://birdandwild.co.uk/

Amazon: www.amazon.co.uk

Learn more about Bird Friendly® habitat at: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/migratory-birds/bird-friendly-coffee

Contact:

Guy Wilmot, Founder

Email: [email protected]