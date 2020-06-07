According to Market Study Report, X-ray Imaging Market in US provides a comprehensive analysis of the X-ray Imaging Market in US segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the X-ray Imaging Market in US.

The Global X-ray Imaging Market was valued at 13060 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15580 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

X-ray devices are used for mammography, interventional radiology, computed radiography, digital radiography. Radiation therapy utilizes X-rays, gamma rays, electron beams, or proTonnes to treat cancer.

Top Key Players Profiled in the X-ray Imaging Market in US:

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Fujifilm

Carestream

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

Hologic

Samsung

Wangdong

Angell

Southwest Medical Equipment

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 X-ray Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US X-ray Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US X-ray Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 US X-ray Imaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US X-ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US X-ray Imaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top X-ray Imaging Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US X-ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Imaging Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers X-ray Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Imaging Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 X-ray Imaging Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Imaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Diagnostic X-ray Imaging

4.1.3 Therapy X-ray Imaging

4.2 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Diagnostic Centers

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of X-ray Imaging in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US X-ray Imaging Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. US X-ray Imaging Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers X-ray Imaging Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers X-ray Imaging Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 X-ray Imaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Imaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – X-ray Imaging Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – X-ray Imaging Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – X-ray Imaging Sales in US (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – X-ray Imaging Sales in US (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – X-ray Imaging Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – X-ray Imaging Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – X-ray Imaging Sales in US, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – X-ray Imaging Sales in US, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Siemens Corporate Summary

Table 20. Siemens X-ray Imaging Product Offerings

Table 21. Siemens X-ray Imaging Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. GE Healthcare Corporate Summary

Table 23. GE Healthcare X-ray Imaging Product Offerings

Table 24. GE Healthcare X-ray Imaging Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Philips Healthcare Corporate Summary

…and More

