CPU Cooler Industry studies the waste heat produced by CPU, to keep CPU within permissible operating temperature limits. Use of heatsinks cooled by airflow reduces the temperature rise produced by a given amount of heat. Attention to patterns of airflow can prevent the development of hotspots.

Antec, Inc., CORSAIR, Swiftech, NZXT captured the top four production value share spots in the CPU Cooler market in 2015. Antec, Inc. dominated with 20.37 percent PV share, followed by CORSAIR with 16.92 percent revenue share and Swiftech with 10.57 percent revenue share.

In the future, the USA production of CPU Cooler will show downward tendency further, production is expected in 2020 will be 7314 (K units).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear USA recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Computer Components are often designed to generate as little heat as possible, and computers and operating systems may be designed to reduce power consumption and consequent heating according to workload, but more heat may still be produced than can be removed without attention to cooling.

Global CPU Cooler Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 07 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

CPU Cooler Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Antec

• Corsair

• Swiftech

• NZXT

• Nexustek

• Phononic

• Asetek

Although sales of CPU Cooler brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for CPU Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Computer fans are widely used along with heatsinks to reduce temperature by actively exhausting hot air. There are also more exotic cooling techniques, such as liquid cooling.

This report focuses on the CPU Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Air cooler

• Water cooler

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Gaming use

• Commerical use

• Other use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

