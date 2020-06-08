COVID-19 Impact on Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research 2025

Holter Monitoring Systems Market studies a portable ECG device that can be worn by the patient to record heart activity continuously for a certain period. However, a patient may suffer from irregular heartbeat at any point in time, thereby requiring continuous monitoring for a longer period.

From a global perspective, the United States is the largest producer, the main production companies are also concentrated in this region, such as the United States general medical, Mortara, space medical, etc.

The United States 2014 production a total of 68 thousand and 900 units, accounting for 42.91% of the world, followed by Europe, the major manufacturers have PHILPS medical, GETEMED, etc.. In 2014, China’s production is 15000 units, accounting for 9.41%.

The main production areas and consumption areas of the Holter Monitoring Systems are concentrated in the United States 28.45%, 32% in Europe, market maturity and stability, China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest exporter, China’s products are mainly imported.

Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Holter Monitoring Systems Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• GE Healthcare

• Mortara Instrument

• Philips Healthcare

• Schiller

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Applied Cardiac Systems

• CardioNet

• LifeWatch DigiTrack

• MediComp

• MidMark

• QRS Diagnostic

• Scottcare

• Welch Allyn

Other ECG devices record heart activity only for a certain period. Holter ECGs are capable of recording data for a longer period, and transferring the same to doctors for analysis.

The worldwide market for Holter Monitoring Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Holter Monitoring Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Channel 3

• Channel 12

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Household Use

• Medical Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

