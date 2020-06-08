COVID-19 Impact on Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand and Forecast Report to 2025

Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market studies a crucial tool for many trade professionals. Basically any equipment that is used in air conditioning or for cooling / freezing contains a refrigerant that has the potential to escape from the coils and joints, so leak testing occurs during production of the equipment, installation (if applicable) and periodic maintenance checks throughout the life of the equipment.

For industry structure analysis, the electronic refrigerant leak detectors industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The top five producers account for about 70% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, United States is the biggest production value area of electronic refrigerant leak detectors, also the leader in the whole industry.

The production of electronic refrigerant leak detectors increased from 1171.4 K Units in 2011 to 1363.1 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 4.8%.

North America occupied 35% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 28% and 23% of the global total industry.

Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Inficon

• Robinair

• Testo

• Bacharach

• Elitech Technology

• Ritchie Engineering

• AGPtek

• CPS

• Fieldpiece Instruments

Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America is also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 80 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Handheld Type

• Desktop Type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Resident

• Commercial Field

• Industrial Field

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

