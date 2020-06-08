COVID-19 Impact on Global Phone POS Machine 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors and Forecast Report to 2025

In this report, the global phone POS machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

Increasing demand from various industries is driving the demand for global market. However, concerns over data security are hampering the market growth.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue (million USD), from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global phone POS machine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Phone POS Machine revenue (Million USD); the top players including:

• Intuit Inc.

• Recruit Holdings

• Oracle

• Square Inc.

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• First Data Corporation

• Bixolon

• IZettle AB

• PAX Technology

• Verifone

On the basis of device, this report displays the revenue (Million USD), primarily split into

1. Smartphone

2. Tablet

3. Others

On the basis on the end-user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major end-user/application, including:

1. Entertainment

2. Hospitality

3. Healthcare

4. Retail

5. Warehouse

6. Transportation

7. Others

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology And Market Scope

3. Global Phone POS Machine Market — Industry Outlook

4. Global Phone POS Machine Market Device Outlook

5. Global Phone Pos Machine Market End-User/Application Outlook

6. Global Phone POS Machine Market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. End of the report

9. Disclaimer

