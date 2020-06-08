COVID-19 Impact on Global Transparent Cache Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

Transparent Cache Market studies a computer system or software within a computer system that determines if a requested page or file has already been stored in memory or on its hard disk. If it has not, the request is sent upstream to its normal destination.

The transparent cache sits between the client and server and is invisible to either side. There are also no configuration adjustments required in the browser to use a transparent cache.

This report studies the Transparent Cache market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Transparent Cache market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing number of cost-efficient solutions provided by various vendors is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global transparent cache market from 2017 to 2023. With the growing trend for online video content, the market is experiencing a high demand for data and streaming that compels Internet service providers to invest a huge amount in upgrading their networks by improving bandwidth management. This helps them to accommodate the increasing volume of data and improve their profit margins.

Consequently, these service providers are increasingly adopting the concept of transparent caching since it reduces network loads by storing content on the server close to the end-user. Furthermore, transparent caching also helps to reduce capital expenditure and enhances the subscriber’s quality of experience (QoE), which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the market.

Global Transparent Cache Market is spread across 117 pages, profiling 09 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Transparent Cache Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Juniper Networks

• Akamai Technologies

• PeerApp

• Qwilt

• Google

• Huawei

• MARA Systems

• Allot Communications

• ARA Networks

The Americas contributed for the highest share of the transparent cache market. However, due to factors including the increased dependance of various network operators such as China Telecom, NTT, Singtel, and Bharti Airtel in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore on transparent cache to provide an enhanced QoS to the end-users and improve networks, APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by the end of the forecast period.

The global Transparent Cache market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Transparent Cache.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Transparent Video Caching

• Transparent Non-Video Caching

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Cloud Security

• Media Delivery

• Web Performance Optimization

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

