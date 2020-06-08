COVID-19 Impact on Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth, SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market studies are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/882448

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/882448

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Segment by Manufacturers: Qualcomm, TI, Dialog, ON Semi, NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba, Maxim, ROHM, Microchip and Skyworks

The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2024, from 16200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/882448

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Voltage Regulators

• Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

• Battery Management ICs

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial & Healthcare

• Telecom & Networking

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/