Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2019-2026

The ink resins market has drastically grown over years and gained popularity among the manufacturers. The growth of the ink resins market can be attributed to the growing demand of packaged food. Along with this, the R&D activities and innovation by the resin manufacturers are also driving the market remarkably. Increasing demand of polyurethane resin in flexible packaging is favouring the market and is leading to growth in demand for Asia-Pacific ink resins market.

Ink resins are a group of semi-solid or solid amorphous organic substances which looks like transparent in color. It is found particularly in plant secretions and is soluble in organic solvents like ether except water. The resins are used to produce inks with the addition of solvent, additive and pigments. The resins provide dissemination of the pigment and prevention of its re-accumulation. There are different types of resins which are used in making inks such as acrylic based resin, rosin-based resin, nitrocellulose resins and others.

Asia-Pacific ink resins market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., BASF SE, Resinall Corp, Ingevity, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KRATON CORPORATION, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Gellner Industrial LLC, Puyang Shenghong Chemical Co.Ltd, Merida Pigment Industry Co., Ltd., Advanced Micro Polymers Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Specialty Polymers, Inc., SAMSUNG POLYMER CO., LTD, The Lubrizol Corporation, Indulor, DIC CORPORATION and Flint Group.

Recent Development:

In May 2019, BASF SE collaborated with Paxis LLC for their latest WAV technology. It will help to fulfil the demand of additive manufacturing users, advanced manufacturing and for traditional manufacturing markets.

In April 2019, Kraton Corporation expanded Cariflex polyisoprene production in Brazil to meet the growing demand of Cariflex. The expansion will help the company to meet the existing needs of the customers and create a new customer base.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

Asia-Pacific ink resins market is segmented into three notable segments which are resin, ink technology and application.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, polyamide, modified rosin, modified cellulose, hydrocarbon, others.

On the basis of ink technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, UV-curable and powder.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, printing & publications and others.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

