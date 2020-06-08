Europe Carpets & Rugs Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Carpets and rugs are used for their artistic and functional properties. It is an addition to covering floors that enhance the overall appeal of home or office decoration. The rugs and carpets provide a protective layer to floors. In regions having cold climate, rugs and carpets are boon for people and keep the floor from not getting too cold. The demand for carpets and rugs is higher in developed economies. The major application of the carpets and rugs is in residential, commercial and industries.

Europe carpets & rugs market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Carpets and Rugs Market

Some of the major players operating in Europe carpets & rugs market are MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, Tarkett, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Beaulieu International Group, SCOTT GROUP STUDIO, Chemx, CORMAR CARPET COMPANY, HECKMONDWIKE FB, MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Saif Carpets, Balta Industries NV, Engineered Floors LLC, The Dixie Group, Inc, ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET COMPANY, Interface, Inc, Haima Group, Victoria PLC, House of Tai Ping, Brintons Carpets Limited, Axminster CARPETS and others.

Product Launches

In June 2019, Inter Ikea Systems B.V. has launched home accessories made from rice straw in India. The company will provide various products in this which includes mats and rugs. The company has launched this product to change Indian Farmer habit of burning rice straw, which will help to reduce pollution. This will help company to offer innovative Rugs in the market

In February 2018, Tarkett launched two new Desso carpet and each available in eight colours. The collections can be used for a striking design statement and create zoning for walkways, corridors or breakout areas. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its customer base.

Segmentation: Europe Carpets and Rugs Market

Europe carpets & rugs market is segmented into four notable segments which are on the basis of type, product, materials and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into carpet and rugs

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into woven, tufted, knotted, needle-punched, flat-weave, hooked and others

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic fiber and natural fiber

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and institutional

Research Methodology: Europe Carpets and Rugs Market

Primary Rependants:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

