Middle East and Africa Color Concentrates Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2019 – 2026

Color concentrates are the compounds that help in felicitating the coloring of a wide variety of plastics for various applications. The increased demand from end use industry including packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, paint, agriculture (such as nursery films, greenhouse and mulch film)among others are increasing the demand for color concentrates, thus helping the market to grow in near future. The color concentrates market has substantially grown over the years and has gained popularity among the packaging and electronics market. It is considered to be the most durable and cost effective colorant to be used for different applications.

Middle East and Africa color concentrates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Color Concentrates Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation, Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated, Plastics Color Corporation, AGC Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne, Clariant, Colortech Inc., Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Badger Color Concentrates, F&D PLASTICS, Precision Color Compounds, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, Royce Global, Inteplast Group, PEACOCK COLOR and Penn Color Inc and Masterbatch & Color Concentrates among others.

Recent Developments:

In November, 2019, Ferro, a worldwide supplier of organic coatings and inks, will participate in CHINACOAT 2019 from18-20 November at China. Through this exhibition the company is looking to expand its sales to achieve new contracts

In September, 2019 the Royce Global participated in two trade shows SPE Cad Retec Color and Appearance and Pack Expo Las Vegas 2019.Through this event the company is planning to promote their product portfolio

In February, 2018, Clariant, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, participated in the event at Plastindia 2018 with the subject – ‘Expand your Horizon, Boost your Performance’ which is held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat between 7th and 12th February. In the event Clariant reveal its extensive portfolio of all the products and their services for the plastics industry

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Color Concentrates Market

Middle East and Africa color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others.

Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Color Concentrates Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

