France Insulation Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019 – 2026

The demand for these products is growing due to high investment in today’s construction market scenario for the proper insulation of buildings. The bio-based and energy efficient insulation which causes no harm to the green environment is another major advantage for the insulation market in France.

PU insulation is a type of insulation procedure acting as an air barrier sealing walls, ceiling, floors, roofs and other gaps and cervices on installation and renovation of residential and non-residential buildings. The foam insulating materials range from bulky fiber materials like fiberglass and rock wool to rigid foam boards made up of PUR/PIR, EPS, XPS and many other types of foam foils. Insulation has a vast demand in the building & construction industry as it provides thermal insulation and minimizes air filtration in the residential and non-residential buildings in energy efficient ways.

Competitive Analysis: France Insulation Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Kingspan Group, Recticel NV/SA, IKO Industries Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Bauder Ltd, UNILIN, Bridgestone Corporation, SOPREMA, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, Armacell, Johns Manville, Lapolla Industries, Inc., and ICYNENE

Business Expansion:

In October 2019, Bauder Ltd. will participate in Ireland’s Architecture Expo on the 4th and 5th of October in which they will showcase their acoustic insulation and blue roofs products. It will help the company to increase its brand image in the market and will also help in expanding the customer base.

In January 2019, Johns Manville has announced that they will initiate an investment by enlarging volume at its manufacturing facility in Defiance, Ohio. It will help the company to enhance the creation of fiberglass insulation products Micro-Lok HP Ultra and Micro-Lok HP.

Segmentation: France Insulation Market

France insulation market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on basis of material, building type and application

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into stone wool, glass wool, PUR/PIR, XPS, EPS, bio-sourced and others In July 2019, IKO Industries Inc. expanded its shingle line of Cambridge Cool Colors with six new colors which have enhanced the index of solar reflectance of 20+, crossing the title of California’s 24 minimum standard by 25%. It will help the company to increase its customer base and meet the increasing demand for the homeowners.

On the basis of building type, the market is segmented into residential new, residential renovation, non-residential new and non-residential renovation In May 2019, Firestone Building Products Company a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation started a new plant in Germany which will give insulation products in Europe and will help the company to meet the growing demand of roofing solutions in a global market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into wall, flat roof, pitched roof and floor In May 2019, Knauf Insulation launched new Experience Center in Belgium which will provide insight into how to create low-carbon, energy efficient buildings that are fire safe, comfortable and healthy. The center is focused on various types of insulating materials.



Research Methodology: France Insulation Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

