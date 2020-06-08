Middle East and Africa MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market 2027 Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview

Growth in the Tourism Industry

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for MDI, TDI, polyurethane market, impact of technology using life line curves, regulatory scenarios and their impact on the MDI, TDI, polyurethane market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Middle East & Africa region is growing due to increasing construction in the tourists spots which enhances the demand of insulation materials and thus further increases the demand of polyurethane products.

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,268.41 million by 2027. Growing investment in wheels & brakes and increasing use of MDI, TDI, polyurethane products is boosting the growth of the market.

MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Country Level Analysis

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, raw material, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the MDI, TDI, polyurethane market report are U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa in Middle East & Africa.

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is dominating the market due to the increasing construction in the tourists spots which boosts the demand of insulation materials.

Competitive Landscape and MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are BASF SE, Dow, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd, Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Yantai Shunda Polyurethane Co.Ltd., Karoon Petrochemical Company, Shanghai Hungsun Chemicals Co., Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA, KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP, Royal Dutch Shell plc, SABIC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., OCI COMPANY Ltd and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation among other domestic and regional players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2019, the dissolution of DowDuPont gets completed and the company was separated into three companies’ viz. Dow, Dupont and Corteva. With this dissolution, will help the company to consolidate its financial statements.

In January 2018, BASF SE started the construction of a new MDI synthesis unit in Geismar, Louisiana. The unit will help the company to double the MDI capacity from 300,000 metric tons to 600,000 metric tons.

Middle East and Africa MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Scope and Market Size

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is segmented on the basis type, raw material, application and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). In Middle East and Africa, methyl diphenyl diisocyanate segment is increasing because the manufacturers of mattresses are looking to provide much more comfort sleep by using polyurethanes foams which further increases the demand of MDI in the market.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into crude oil, natural gas, toluene, benzene, nitric acid, methanol, chlorine and others. In Middle East and Africa, the Middle East countries have the largest production of crude oil which makes them abundance with the oil to produce MDI and TDI. Thus, globally in all regions crude oil is dominating the MDI, TDI, polyurethane market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into polyurethane foam, polyurethane elastomers, polyurethane adhesives and sealants, polyurethane coatings and others. In Middle East and Africa the polyurethane foam is widely used in the mattresses, furniture, cushions which provide excellent comfort and good sleep.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into footwear, furniture, automotive, building and construction, home appliances, textiles, healthcare, electrical and electronics, packaging, industrial machinery and others.

